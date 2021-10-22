FAAN announces plan to hold 2021 Security Week

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) is set to host the 2021 Security Week.

According to a statement by Henrietta Yakubu, FAAN’s General Manager, Corporate Affairs, this year’s event, with the theme ‘Promoting Security Culture in Nigerian Airports’, is being held in accordance with the stipulations of Airports Council International (ACI-Africa) from 25th to 28th October, 2021.

The opening ceremony, which will hold on the 25th October, at Abdulrahman Bello Dambazau Conference Centre, Nigerian Correctional Service Headquarters, Abuja, will bring together stakeholders in the aviation industry.

The program, which will hold concurrently at all airports within the Authority’s network of airports, will focus on roles of stakeholders in promoting security culture in airports.

The event will be graced by very important stakeholders in the industry like the minister of aviation, director-general, NCAA; Managing Director, NAMA; chief executives of airlines, aviation security experts, among others.