FAAN 60% ready on FG’s executive order on ease of doing business — MD

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria has disclosed that it was 60 per cent ready in the implementation of the Federal Government’s Executive Order on “the Ease of Doing Business in Nigeria’’.

The Managing Director of FAAN, Saleh Dunoma, disclosed this on Monday while inspecting the level of compliance at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos.

Dunoma said: “We are here at the Murtala Muhammed Airport to look at the implementation of the executive order.

“We are at various stages of the implementation and we are working with all the security agencies and other stakeholders at the airport and indeed with other international airports around the country to make sure the executive order is implemented.

“We have met 60 per cent of the requirements needed in order to make sure the executive order is implemented.”

According to Dunoma, FAAN has held a series of meeting with the stakeholders and each agency is working on certain aspects as it concerns them.

He added that FAAN, as the overall supervisor of operations at the airport was coordinating the activities to close any gap.

He said: “We need to improve on certain infrastructure. This infrastructure is being put in place so that other participating agencies will find it easy to implement their bit of the executive order.’’

He said the agencies had been cooperating with FAAN, adding that a lot of things would be done on Tuesday to beat the June 8 deadline.

Dunoma said: “We chose some timelines that are before the deadline given to us through the Executive Order, so that we can test runs these systems and if there are issues, they will be corrected before the actual deadline given to us.”

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the Acting President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, had on May 18 signed three far-reaching executive orders expected to ease business, fast-track budget submission and promote made in Nigeria products.