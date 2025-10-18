FAAC shares September revenue to FG, States, LGAs

A total of N2.103 trillion has been shared to the Federal, States, and Local Governments from the Federation Account revenue generated in September 2025 by the Federation Account Allocation Committee (FAAC) in Abuja.

The figure was contained in a communique issued at the end of the meeting of the FAAC on Thursday in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

Among those who attended the meeting were the representatives of the Federal Ministry of Finance, Office of the Accountant-General of the Federation, and Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL).

Others were those of the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), and State Commissioners for Finance and Accountants-General.

The N2.103 trillion total distributable revenue comprised N1.239 trillion from statutory revenue, N812.593 billion from Value Added Tax (VAT), and N51.684 billion from the Electronic Money Transfer Levy (EMTL).

The communiqué stated that the total gross revenue available in September 2025 was N3.054 trillion.

From this amount, N116.149 billion was deducted as the cost of collection, while N835.005 billion was set aside for transfers, interventions, refunds, and savings.

The gross statutory revenue for September 2025 stood at N2.128 trillion, which was N710.134 billion lower than the N2.838 trillion recorded in August 2025.

In contrast, gross revenue from VAT amounted to N872.630 billion, showing an increase of N150.011 billion compared to the N722.619 billion generated in August 2025.

From the N2.103 trillion total distributable revenue, the communiqué disclosed that the Federal Government received N711.314 billion, while the State Governments received N727.170 billion, Local Government Councils got N529.954 billion, and N134.956 billion, representing 13 percent of mineral revenue, was allocated to oil-producing states as derivation revenue.

Giving further details, FAAC stated that from the N1.239 trillion distributable statutory revenue, the Federal Government received N581.672 billion, States earned N295.032 billion, and the Local Governments got N227.457 billion.

The sum of N134.956 billion was shared to the oil-producing states as derivation revenue.

From the N812.593 billion distributable VAT revenue, the Federal Government received N121.889 billion, States got N406.297 billion, and Local Governments earned N284.408 billion.

In the distribution of the N51.684 billion EMTL revenue, the Federal Government received N7.753 billion, State Governments N25.842 billion, and Local Government Councils N18.089 billion.

The communiqué also noted that in September 2025, revenue from Import Duty, VAT, and EMTL increased significantly, while revenue from Companies Income Tax (CIT) and Common External Tariff (CET) levies declined.

It added that Petroleum Profit Tax (PPT) recorded a marginal increase, while Oil and Gas Royalty and Excise Duty declined slightly.