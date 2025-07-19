FAAC: June revenue to FG, states, LGs increases by N1.39t

The Federation Account Allocation Committee Committee (FAAC) has shared a total sum of N1.818 trillion, being June revenue to the Federal Government, States and Local Government Councils (LGs).

The Director of Press and Public Relations, Office of the Accountant-General of the Federation, Bawa Mokwa, made this known to newsmen on Saturday.

Mokwa, in a statement he issued, revealed that the revenue was shared at the July 2025 Federation Account Allocation Committee (FAAC) meeting held in Abuja on Friday night.

According to the communiqué, the N1.818 trillion total revenue comprised statutory revenue of N1.018 trillion, Value Added Tax (VAT) revenue of N631.507 billion, and Electronic Money Transfer Levy (EMTL) of N29.165 billion.

It also comprised Exchange Difference revenue of N38.849 billion and N100 billion Augmentation from Non-Mineral revenue.

The communiqué indicated that total gross revenue of N4.232 trillion was available in June.

It said: “Total deduction for cost of collection was N162.786 billion while total transfers, interventions, refunds and savings was N2.251 trillion.

“Gross statutory revenue of N3.485 trillion was received for the month of June. This was higher than the sum of N2.094 trillion received in the month of May by N1.39 trillion.”

It said that gross revenue of N678.165 billion was available from VAT in June 2025, lower than the N742.820 billion available in the month of May by N64.655 billion.

The communiqué indicated that from the N1.818 trillion total distributable revenue, the Federal Government received a total sum of N645.383 billion and the state governments received N607.417 billion.

It said that the LGs received N444.853 billion, while the sum of N120.759 billion (13 percent of mineral revenue) was shared to the benefiting states as derivation revenue.

On the N1.018 trillion statutory revenue, the communiqué said that the Federal Government received N474.455 billion and the state governments received N240.650 billion.

It said: “The LGs received N185.531 billion, and the sum of N118.256 billion (13 per cent of mineral revenue) was shared to the benefiting states as derivation revenue.

“From the N631.507 billion VAT revenue, the Federal Government received N94.726 billion, the state governments received N315.754 billion and the LGs received N221.027 billion.

“A total sum of N4.375 billion was received by the Federal Government from the N29.165 billion EMTL.

“The state governments received N14.582 billion and the LGs received N10.208 billion.”

It further said that from the N38.849 billion Exchange Difference revenue, the Federal Government received N19.147 billion and state governments received N9.712 billion.

It added: “The LGs received N7.487 billion, while the sum of N2.503 billion (13 per cent of mineral revenue) was shared to the benefiting states as derivation revenue.”

The communiqué said that the Federal Government received a total sum of N52.680 billion, state governments N26,720 billion, and LGs got N20.600 billion from the N100 billion Augmentation.

“In June, Companies Income Tax, Petroleum Profit Tax and EMTL increased significantly while Oil and Gas Royalty, VAT, Import Duty, Excise Duty and CET Levies decreased considerably,” it said.

