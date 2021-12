FAAC: FG, States, LGAs share increased November revenue

The Federal Government, 36 States, Federal Capital Territory and 774 Local Government Areas shared N675.946 billion as November 2021 subvention.

This was revealed in a communique issued after the December meeting of the Federation Accounts Allocation Committee.

The money is N4.036 billion higher than what was shared in October.

The N675.946 billion total distributable revenue comprised distributable statutory revenue of N488.674 billion; distributable Value Added Tax revenue of N182.678 billion; Exchange Gain of N4.156 billion; and Excess Bank Charges Recovered of N0.438 billion.

In November 2021, the total deductions for cost of collection was N30.957 billion and total deductions for statutory transfers, refunds and savings was N136.908 billion.

The balance in the Excess Crude Account was $35.365 million.

The communiqué confirmed that from the total distributable revenue of N675.946 billion, the Federal Government received N261.441 billion, State Governments N210.046 billion and Local Government Councils N155.456 billion.

The sum of N49.003 billion was shared to the relevant States as 13 per cent derivation revenue.

The distributable statutory revenue of N488.674 billion was available for the month.

From this, the Federal Government received N231.863 billion, State Governments received N117.604 billion and Local Government Councils N90.668 billion.

The sum of N48.540 billion was shared to the relevant States as 13 per cent derivation revenue.

In the month under review, the gross revenue available from the Value Added Tax was N196.175 billion.

This was higher than the N166.284 billion available in the month of October 2021 by N29.891 billion.

The N5.650 billion allocation to the North East Development Commission and N7.847 billion cost of collection were deducted from the N196.175 billion gross Value Added Tax revenue, resulting in the distributable VAT revenue of N182.678 billion.

From the N182.678 billion distributable VAT revenue, the Federal Government received N27.402 billion, State Governments N91.339 billion and Local Government Councils N63.937 billion.

The Federal Government received N1.946 billion from the total Exchange Gain revenue of N4.156 billion.

The State Governments received N0.986 billion, Local Government Councils received N0.761 billion and N0.463 billion was shared to the relevant States as 13 per cent derivation revenue.

The Federal Government received N0.231billion, State Governments N0.117billion and Local Government Councils received N0.090 billion from the N0.438 billion Excess Bank Charges Recovered.

According to the Communiqué, in the month of November 2021, Petroleum Profit Tax, Oil and Gas Royalties, Companies Income Tax and Value Added Tax increased remarkably.

Also, Import and Excise Duty increased marginally.