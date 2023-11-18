FA suspends coaches’ activities in Nasarawa

Nasarawa Football Association (FA) has announced the suspension of coaches activities in the state.

The move is to resolve the crisis rocking the Association.

This is contained in a statement signed in Keffi on Saturday by Blessing David, Secretary to the Nasarawa FA Chairman, Usman Galadima.

According to David, the crisis is impeding the activities of the Association, hence, the immediate suspension of its activities until further notice.

“This is to pave the way for amicable resolution of the prolonged crisis and complaints from various local government chapters.

“Another crisis is non compliance with the mandatory annual affiliation requirements,” he said.

Also Read:

David added that a five-man Committee will be constituted by the Nasarawa State FA to investigate and conduct fresh elections from local governments to state level.

“The elections will be monitored to ensure fair and transparent outcomes in compliance with the standard and for effective functioning of the affiliated body,” he added.