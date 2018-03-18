WARRINGTON, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 07: The Cup is displayed ahead of the FA Cup First Round match between Warrington Town and Exeter City at Cantilever Park on November 7, 2014 in Warrington, England. (Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)
FA Cup semis: Man U face Spurs, Chelsea battle Saints 

The Red Devils booked their place in Sunday’s draw with a 2-0 home victory over Brighton & Hove Albion in the quarter-finals.

By The Eagle Online
Manchester United has been drawn against Tottenham Hotspur in the semi-finals of the FA Cup, while Chelsea are up against Southampton.
Jose Mourinho’s charges will face Mauricio Pochettino’s Spurs at Wembley Stadium, their temporary home this season.
Chelsea, meanwhile, needed extra time to see off Leicester City in Sunday’s encounter at the King Power Stadium, Pedro scoring on 105 minutes to give Antonio Conte’s side a 2-1 win.
The Blues will be up against Mark Hughes’s charges, who are in the Premier League’s bottom three but successfully got past Wigan Athletic by a 2-0 scoreline in their last-eight tie.

