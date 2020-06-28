Manchester United face Chelsea while Arsenal will play Manchester City in the semifinals of the FA Cup.

Both games will be held at Wembley over the weekend of July 18 to 19.

City will meet the Gunners, which had Kevin De Bruyne and Raheem Starling goals send them to the semifinals.

The two sides faced each other in a Wembley semifinal three years ago, where Arsene Wenger’s side managed to prevail over Pep Guardiola before going on to lift the cup.

But City have been rampant against Arsenal in recent years, and beat Mikel Arteta’s side 3-0 when they faced each other 10 days ago in the first game back from the coronavirus hiatus.

The clash between United and Chelsea is a repeat of the FA Cup final from two years ago, where Eden Hazard’s penalty gave the Blues victory.