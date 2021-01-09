Man U vs. Watford

Venue: Old Trafford

Kick off: 9PM

Manchester United will be looking to book their spot in the fourth round of this season’s FA Cup when they welcome Championship side Watford to Old Trafford tonight.

The Red Devils, who won the last of their 12 FA Cups in 2016, suffered a 2-0 defeat to Manchester City in the semi-finals of the EFL Cup on Wednesday, while Watford will enter the contest off the back of a 2-1 defeat to Swansea City in the Championship on January 2.

United’s recent form has been excellent, winning eight of their last 10 in the Premier League to rise into second position in the table, level on points with leaders Liverpool.

The Red Devils will have the chance to move to the summit on Tuesday, ahead of the trip to Liverpool on January 17, as they play their game in hand against Burnley at Turf Moor.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side saw their EFL Cup challenge come to an end on Wednesday night, though, as they suffered a 2-0 defeat to bitter rivals Man City in the semi-finals of the competition.

The league will take priority for United this season, but Solskjaer wants to deliver a trophy as soon as possible, and the FA Cup might arguably be the team’s best chance of silverware this term.

The 20-time English champions, as mentioned, have won this competition on 12 occasions, the last of which was in 2016; they reached the semi-finals of last season’s tournament, but David de Gea had a match to forget against Chelsea as the Blues recorded a 3-1 victory to advance.

Watford, meanwhile, will enter the match off the back of a 2-1 defeat at Swansea, which left the Hornets down in sixth position in the Championship table.

A record of 10 wins, seven draws and five defeats from 22 matches has brought the Hertfordshire club 37 points, which has left them 10 points off the top of the division, a spot which is currently occupied by Norwich City.

Xisco is now in charge of the second-tier club, with the 40-year-old replacing Vladimir Ivic, who was sacked before Christmas, meaning that there has now been 13 changes of manager since June 2012.

Watford suffered a 4-1 defeat to United when the two teams last met in the FA Cup back in 2007, with Wayne Rooney inspiring the English giants to the final.

The Hornets have actually lost six of their last seven matches with the Red Devils in all competitions, but they recorded a 2-0 win when the two teams met at Vicarage Road in December 2019.

Man United possible XI: Henderson, Tuanzebe, Bailly, Maguire, Telles, Matic, Van de Beek, James, Mata, Greenwood, Martial.

Watford possible XI: Bachmann, Navarro, Troost-Ekong, Wilmot, Masina, Hughes, Chalobah, Cleverley, Sarr, Gray, Deeney.