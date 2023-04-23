FA Cup: Man United set up Man City final

A Manchester derby awaits in the 2022-23 FA Cup final as Manchester United overcame Brighton & Hove Albion on penalties following a goalless draw over 120 minutes in a fiercely-fought semi-final.

The two dogged outfits cancelled each other out over the course of two hours at Wembley and struck six perfect penalties each, but it was unlucky number 13 for Solly March, who blazed his spot kick over the top.

Victor Lindelof – thrust into the limelight amid Man United’s defensive crisis – stepped up to convert the 14th and final penalty to send the Red Devils into a joint-high 21st FA Cup final, matching Arsenal’s record, where they face a tantalising battle with local rivals Manchester City.

With a fresh-legged Bruno Fernandes back in the fold after serving his Europa League suspension, the Red Devils played their part in an open start to the game at Wembley, as both goalkeepers were called into action early doors.

David de Gea received an early confidence boost as he tipped Alexis Mac Allister’s free kick wide in the seventh minute, while Robert Sanchez had to be alert to beat away Fernandes’s strike from the edge of the box with 14 minutes gone.

Fernandes – whose presence was sorely missed in Seville – was pulling the strings for the Red Devils, but Brighton had a brilliant sight of goal in the 32nd minute, as Julio Enciso fired just wide after Aaron Wan-Bissaka’s tackle on Kaoru Mitoma dropped the ball into his path.

As a closely-contested first half drew to a close, Erik ten Hag’s side began to turn the screw, and Fernandes fired just wide from a tight angle in the 44th minute; Anthony Martial was charging in at the back post and was left frustrated as the Portuguese tried to go alone.

Christian Eriksen’s low effort in added time brought a save from the feet of Sanchez as Man United ended the first half on top, but it was Brighton applying the early pressure at the start of the second period, as Man United struggled to get out of their own half.

The Seagulls came agonisingly close to opening the scoring not once but twice in the 56th minute, as Adam Webster’s goalbound header was cleared away by Casemiro before De Gea brilliantly tipped an Enciso thunderbolt over the bar – Welbeck headed over from a brilliant position from the resulting corner.

Having weathered that storm, Man United soon began to come forward in droves, but Fernandes wasted a free kick from a glorious position in the 66th minute, firing a tame effort into the wall before volleying the rebound over the bar.

Nine minutes later, Brighton – who were already without the injured Evan Ferguson – lost another attacking option as Welbeck stayed down with a knock to the knee after a clash with Lindelof; Deniz Undav replaced the former Man United man for the final 15 minutes of normal time.

Nevertheless, Brighton came up with the best opportunity of the dying embers – March forcing De Gea into a low save in the 82nd minute – but Man United pressure also failed to pay dividends as extra time loomed.

De Zerbi’s side looked the more threatening once more, but Sanchez was forced into a terrific full-length stop to tip Marcus Rashford’s deflected effort past the post in the 105th minute to keep the game goalless.

During the final 15 minutes, an intricate Brighton move in and around the penalty area ended with Mitoma charging towards De Gea’s six-yard box, but the Japanese wing king took a heavy touch, allowing the Man United number one to hack the ball away as the two outfits prepared for a nerve-wracking penalty shootout.

Five perfect spot kicks from both sides let to sudden death, where Webster and Wout Weghorst extended the 100% tally, but March ballooned his effort over the top before Lindelof kept his cool to propel Man United into their second cup final of the season, as they endeavour to add to their EFL Cup crown.

Attention now turns back to the Premier League for both sides, as Man United prepare to face top-four rivals Tottenham Hotspur on Thursday, while Brighton travel to Nottingham Forest on Wednesday.