Rochdale pulled off the first shock of the FA Cup third round as 40-year-old Aaron Wilbraham earned a 1-1 draw with Premier League Newcastle at Spotland.

The Dale, currently battling relegation in League One, will travel to St James’ Park for a replay, thanks to a spirited display which saw them equalise 11 minutes from time.

Newcastle, facing their own battle with injuries, took the lead on 17 minutes when Miguel Almiron lashed into the roof of the net following some nice play down the left.

Rochdale had spurned a number of chances to pull level but did grab the equaliser late on as 17-year-old Luke Matheson’s low cross was collected and calmly finished by Wilbraham, with 23 years separating the goalscorer and the creator.

Elsewhere, Burnley made eight changes for their third-round clash with Peterbrough, but still sailed through to the next round with a 4-2 victory at Turf Moor.

Rodriguez was on hand seven minutes in to convert after Christy Pym kept out Chris Wood’s initial effort and the Clarets doubled their advantage seven minutes later as full-back Erik Pieters drilled one in from 25 yards.

Sean Dyche’s men showed no signs of letting up as they made it 3-0 after just 24 minutes, Jeff Hendrick’s shot deflecting in off Mark Beevers’ foot.

Posh gave themselves a glimmer of hope before the break as League One’s top scorer Ivan Toney rounded Hart and slotted in to make it 3-1.

However, Rodriguez grabbed his second of the match to make it 4-1, making Ricky Jade-Jones’ effort nothing but a consolation for the visitors.