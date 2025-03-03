FA Cup: Fulham defeat Man U + Other results, quarterfinal pairings

Fulham will host London rivals Crystal Palace in the FA Cup quarter finals after knocking out holders Manchester United on penalties.

The Cottagers won the shoot-out 4-3 at Old Trafford after Sunday’s fifth-round tie with Man U had ended 1-1 following extra time.

Championship club Preston, the lowest ranked side left in the competition, will be at home to Aston Villa while Premier League champions Manchester City head to Bournemouth.

Brighton & Hove Albion, having beaten Newcastle 2-1 after extra time at St James’ Park on Sunday, will take on either Nottingham Forest or Ipswich, who play on Monday night.

The quarter-final ties will take place across the final weekend of March.

Fulham boss Marco Silva felt his side got what they deserved, saying: “You cannot achieve anything so important in a great place to play football if you don’t fight really hard.

“Our players, they really fought. In some moments we showed the very good quality, our identity was there.

“A bit better second half and extra time than the first half. It makes me really proud because it’s our identity, it’s what we want, to come here and be the most dominant team,” he said.

On the quarter-final against Crystal Palace, Silva added: “It’s going to be a great battle between two good sides.

“They have been in great form away from home. We want to be stronger than them. London derby, everything that the fans love.”

Speaking on BBC Sport, United boss Ruben Amorim said: “It’s hard. We managed to score in the second half after that goal (from a) set-piece.

Also Read:

“Then it’s harder for us to press a little bit high but we managed to do it, we scored,

“I think we had the best chances in the game but in the end the penalties can go both ways and today it was not our day.”

English FA Cup Fifth Round Results

Below are the results for the fifth round of the English FA Cup matches:

Bournemouth 1 (Evanilson 30) vs Wolves 1 (Cunha 60) aet, Bournemouth won 5-4 on penalties

Crystal Palace 3 (Tanganga 33-og, Munoz 40, Nketiah 81) vs Millwall 1 (Harding 45+3)

Manchester City 3 (O’Reilly 45+1, 76, De Bruyne 90) vs Plymouth 1 (Taloverov 38)

Preston 3 (Brady 31, Osmajic 44, Keane 73) vs Burnley 0

Played Friday

Aston Villa 2 (Asensio 68, 80) vs Cardiff 0.

dpa/NAN.

Post Views: 38