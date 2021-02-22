The Ebonyi State Government on Monday decried the killings and destruction of lives and property in Ezza and Effium communities in Ohaukwu Local Government Area of the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria recalls that the crisis between the two communities started in January due to a leadership tussle among members of the National Union of Road Transport Workers in the area.

The crisis had led to the arrest of some political leaders in the two communities by the state government through security agencies.

The state Governor, David Umahi, who spoke in Abakaliki before his security meeting with some stakeholders in the state, said the killings and crisis were not good for a growing economy.

Umahi urged the communities to embrace peace and dialogue, noting that no meaningful development could exist in an atmosphere of war.

He said: “What will one benefit from killing and destruction of his brother’s property?

“We cannot achieve meaningful development with war.

“I urge the people to embrace peace and love one another.

“Many houses have been burnt, several people killed and property destroyed over a problem that could be avoidable.

“I must say that we are one and we will continue to live as one.”

Umahi, however, expressed worries over the way some contractors working on various roads in the areas had stopped work.

According to him, the state government will not embark on any other project due to the crisis.