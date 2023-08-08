Ezeonwuka congratulates Senators Umeh, Ubah on committee appointments

Managing Director of Rojenny Stadium and Games Village, Oba, Chief Rommy Ezeonwuka, has congratulated Senators Victor Umeh and Ifeanyi Uba on their emergence as Senate Committee Chairmen.

Umeh of the Labour Party, LP representing Anambra Central, was appointed Chairman of the Senate committee on Diaspora and Non Governmental Organisations, while Ubah was appointed as Chairman of the committee on Local Government.

Ubah is of the Young Progressives Party and he represents Anambra South Senatorial District.

In his congratulatory message, Ezeonwuka, who is the chairman of Ogilisi Foundation, said their appointments were well deserved and that he had confidence in their ability to serve the Senate and the country creditably in the various capacities.

He described the two Anambra-born Politicians as patriots who had distinguished themselves in public and private sector administration respectively.

The number of Nigerians in Diaspora is huge and the country has to take good account and care of them.

“The appointment of Senator Umeh as Chairman of Diaspora Affairs is a square peg in a square hole.

“For Sen. Ubah, the appointment could not have been better. He is a grassroots man who understands the importance of the Local Government system to national development.

“His appointment is a welcome one because, he will ensure that the level of governance becomes more relevant in our democracy.

“On behalf of the Ogilisi Foundation and the good people of Anambra, I congratulate and pray they succeed,” he said.