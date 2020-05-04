Nigeria international goalkeeper Ikechukwu Ezenwa would love to play alongside Odion Ighalo at Manchester United but also has a soft spot for Real Madrid.

Manchester United made Ighalo the first Nigerian to join the club when they brought him in from Chinese Super League side Shanghai Shenhua on a shock deadline-day loan deal in January.

The 30-year-old was over the moon to join the club he supports but the transfer was labelled a panic signing after Ole Gunnar Solskjaer missed out on a host of targets.

He has proved a host of critics wrong, however, bagging four goals in eight appearances.

Ighalo’s attempts to win a permanent contract could prove successful – and he could be joined by a compatriot if Katsina United goalkeeper Ezenwa’s dream comes true.

When asked about his favourite teams on Instagram Live, Ezenwa replied: “I will join my friend ‘Mummy’ Ighalo in Manchester United.

“It is possible but I supported Real Madrid growing up.”

Ezenwa also believed that Ighalo is one of the most professional trainers he has ever come across.

“Any training session, he teases me my neck must shake and even though we have trained and trained at the tail end he’ll score,” he said.

Ezenwa has won 21 caps for his country and was part of Nigeria’s 23-man squad for the 2018 World Cup.

He is unlikely to be heading to the Premier League to link up with United, however, because of the club’s wealth of riches between the sticks.

David De Gea is the club’s No 1, but his place is coming under threat from Dean Henderson, who has spent the last two seasons on loan at Sheffield United.

The 23-year-old has been hugely impressive in the Premier League, conceding only 22 goals in 27 appearances for the Blades, keeping 10 clean sheets in the process.

He is seen as the club’s long-term first-choice stopper but has no interest in returning to be De Gea’s back up in the short term.

The Red Devils also have Argentina international Sergio Romero on the books.

Romero has played second fiddle to De Gea since joining on a free transfer but is considered by many to be one of the best No 2 goalkeepers in the Premier League.

He has kept 11 clean sheets in 14 appearances in all competitions this term.