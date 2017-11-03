Ezekwesili to deliver Realnews 5th anniversary lecture November 16

Oby Ezekwesili, former World Bank Vice President and former Nigerian Minister of Education, is to deliver the Fifth Anniversary Lecture of Realnews Magazine, scheduled to hold on Thursday, November 16, 2017.

Ezekwesili, who is the co-founder of Transparency International, will speak on: “African Leadership in a Turbulent Era.”

She will be delivering the lecture barely a month after the Sweden-based International Institute for Democracy and Electoral Assistance appointed her along with Kofi Annan, former United Nations Secretary General, among others as an Ambassador to champion the study on Global State of Democracy.

The Realnews lecture will take place at the Sheraton Hotel, Ikeja, Lagos by 10am prompt.

Making the announcement on Thursday in Lagos, Maureen Chigbo, the Publisher of Realnews Magazine Online, stressed that Ezekwesili will be the first female to give the Realnews Anniversary Lecture series, which was established to celebrate the best minds in our society and tap into their repository of knowledge to enrich the discourse on national and international developments.

Realnews past anniversary lecturers included Dr. Ibn Mohamed Chambers, the United Nations Secretary General’s special representative to West African and Sahel (2016); Prof. Chukwuma Soludo, former Governor, Central Bank of Nigeria (2015); and Prof. Maurice Iwu, former Chairman, Independent National Electoral Commission (2014).

Chigbo said the lecture will bring together many policy and decision makers from the private and public sectors as well as non-governmental organizations and the media.