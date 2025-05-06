Ezekwesili responds to Natasha’s bribe-for-support accusation

A former Minister of Education, Oby Ezekwesili, has reacted to a report that she was bribed to support Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan in her sexual harassment claims against the President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio.

The former Minister of Education made her position on the accusation known in what she referred to as a memo on her verified X handle on Monday.

Ezekwesili wrote:

Memo to Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan and All Truly Honorable Citizens of Nigeria*

Once again, Senator @NatashaAkpoti You. Will. Never. Walk. Alone.

I see how my unwavering support for your cry for justice has sent your adversaries into a frenzy—resorting to desperate, laughable falsehoods. 🤣🤣🤣

Rest assured, @abiolaak, the distinguished women of FIDA and I will continue to stand with you wholeheartedly. Our commitment to justice is unshaken, and we will not relent until justice is served.

We simply despise injustice and the abuse of power. Period.

No sensible and decent person who knows my incorruptible track record is deceived by the ridiculous fabrications being peddled by your traducers.

They know—without a doubt — that no amount of money, not even all the wealth in every Central Bank in the world, can buy my convictions, voice, and stance on any matter I choose to support.

So, worry not, Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan.

You will continue to have my unwavering, sacrificial support in your resolute fight against a brigade of irresponsible politicians, led by @NGRSenate President @Senator_Akpabio.

The world sees how they have captured our public institutions for their selfish benefit—corruptly abusing their positions to silence, intimidate, and endanger you. But they will fail.

Do not be discouraged by this latest onslaught.

We will continue to stand with you—demanding a fair hearing and an independent investigation into your petition against Senator Akpabio for sexual harassment.

The Senate President cannot dodge the inevitable forever.

To my Fellow Honorable Citizens, we all know that sacrifice is foreign to most of Nigeria’s so-called political “leaders” (or should I say ruiners?) They cannot fathom the concept of service because money and their belly are their gods.

In contrast to their corruption and greed, I—like many of you—will continue, eternally, to live a purpose-driven life of sacrifice in the unrelenting fight for a decent and just Nigeria, where leaders are held accountable for good governance.

Every decent, reasonable Nigerian knows that my unshakable values, convictions, voice, and stance on public interest issues cannot be tarnished—no matter how hard they try.

Ignore their lies. Dismiss, with contempt, their desperate theatrics— a feeble attempt to divert attention from the sexual harassment petition against Senate President Akpabio by the distinguished Senator @NatashaAkpoti. Demand for justice for her because “injustice to one is injustice to all”.

Madam Senator, as you so powerfully declared:

“This injustice shall not be sustained.”

We—along with every truly honorable and reasonable Nigerian— stand with you. Unwavering. Freely. All the way.

So, fight on, until justice is served!

