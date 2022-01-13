Ezekwesili reacts to declaration of presidential ambition by Tinubu

A former Minister of Education, Oby Ezekwesili, has said that money will fail politicians during the 2023 elections.

This followed Monday’s declaration by the National Leader of the All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Ezekwesili, who reacted through her Twitter handle, tweeted: “Money will fail in the 2023 elections.

“Mark my word.

“I watched one of those o – called public analysts boast that Bola Tinubu has consulted the President.

“It is a given that Bola Tinubu will be next President of Nigeria.

“In a democracy, it is not your fault.

“Hundreds of millions of citizens can’t continue to stay docile while a bunch of political buccaneers act as though Nigeria is a carcass and they are vultures from one electoral cycle to another

“But remaining docile is also an option. Yes an option with clear Consequences.

“It is citizens that have the power that will collectively tell the likes of Mr Bola Tinubu that the season of lowest denominator of political leaders doing ‘turn by turn’ incompetent governance of Nigeria is over.

“The question is are citizens collectively ready to do so?

“A country like Nigeria cannot keep digging deeper into the labyrinth of failure because of low degree of public leader.

“The 21st century is racing fast to an end.

“Just look at where our continent lies prostrate at the feet of bad governance.

“Nigeria mostly accounts for it.”