Ezeife: Rep.Ogene mourns, describes ex-governor as voice of reason

Chairman, House of Representatives Committee on Renewable Energy, Afam Victor Ogene, has described the demise of Dr. Chukwumeka Ezeife, former governor of Anambra state, as a colossal loss to Nigeria.

Ogene’s condolence message was contained in a statement issued on Saturday.

The lawmaker described his death as a huge loss to Igbo and all lovers of African culture, mutual respect and coexistence of ethnic nationalities in Nigeria.

Ogene, who is the leader of both Anambra State and Labour Party Caucuses in the 10th House of Representatives, gave the tribute in a statement he issued in Abuja, on Friday.

Chief Ezeife, popularly known as Okwadike, according to a statement by his family, passed on to glory on Thursday in a hospital in Abuja.

Ogene said: “Our dear father, leader and voice of reason, Okwadike, was a man of noble character, honour, remarkable integrity and courage. He was a man who was never shy or afraid to air his views on national issues, or contribute his voice to the fight for equity, fairness and justice.

“Either as a civil servant, political leader, statesman or a family man, Chief Ezeife’s image remains as sparkling and untainted as his iconic and renown matching white traditional apparels and his well-kept gray beards, which he adorned with dignity and grace throughout his life-time.

“We will not forget his consistent voice in advocacy for mutual respect and coexistence of all ethnic groups in Nigeria, no matter how uncomfortable the issues were at any given time.

“Okwadike was not only a political and cultural servant leader, he unpretentiously led in many difficult battles from the front. He was a man in the true definition of the word. He was a thinker. An intellectual. And a leader of leaders. We will miss him. We will miss his unmistakable elegant fashion style. But we will miss his humanity and steadfastness in the pursuit of the good of the Igbo and equity and fairness for all Nigerians”.

Chief Ezeife, a native of Igbo-Ukwu, Anambra state, was a former Federal Permanent Secretary, first Executive Governor of Anambra State, a former Political Adviser to the President and a former Presidential Aspirant.