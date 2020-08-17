Billionaire businessman and oil magnate, Prince Arthur Eze, has described the Anambra State Governor, Willie Obiano, as a small fry.

Eze, who said this on Sunday in his Ukpo home in Dunikofia Local Government Area of Anambra State, spoke against the backdrop of the suspension of 12 monarchs he led on a courtesy visit to President Muhammadu Buhari by the Anambra State Governor.

He said: “I’m not afraid of anybody.

“I have installed three African presidents.

“One of them gave me oil blocks in his country.

“I have assisted in enthroning many governors in Nigeria.

“I have given a governorship candidate N10 billion to assist him prosecute his election.

“I didn’t know the candidate from Adam.

“He just approached me and told me about himself and his people.

“I empathised with him and gave him the money.

“Obiano is just a small fry.

“Even this Obiano, I have given him financial assistance as a person and as a governor several times.

“I have no personal problems with him.

“My grouse with him is that he is not doing the right things as a governor.

“Many people are suffering under his government.

“He is not paying the traditional rulers in the state their five per cent entitlement from the Local Government allocation.”

Replying, the Anambra State Commissioner for Information and Public Enlightenment, C-Don Adinuba, said officials of the state government had decided to maintain “dignified silence” on comments by Eze.

Adinuba warned the mogul not to provoke the state government to start probing his abandoned contracts with the state “because we have his dossier.”

He said: “What he is saying is not relevant and worth replying to.

“But I think the emergency activism of Arthur Eze baffles everybody and it’s funny.

“He’s not known for activism.

“I want to believe he has not forgiven Governor Obiano for beating him all-round in his Dunikofia Local Government Area in a recent election in the state.”