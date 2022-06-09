Eystone wins big at Africa’s Real Estate Innovation Awards 2022

Dynamic Nigerian real estate firm, Eystone development on 3rd June 2022 was awarded Africa’s most innovative and outstanding real estate investment brand in 2022.

The award which was scheduled to hold on May 31st at the Sheraton Hotel in Ikoyi was duly postponed to 3rd June 2022 at the same venue.

Africa’s innovative real estate brand awards 2022 is a celebration of innovation, leadership, and the growth of the real estate industry in Africa.

The awards honour real estate game changers, companies, brands, and personalities that have contributed to the development of the sector.

“It is all about innovation, offering something different that is better than what is out there,” said Eystone CEO, Hassan Ismail.

“It all starts through the bottom funnel, whereby you educate those in need, making their buying decision so much easier, thereby building authenticity, authority, and expertise,” Hassan added.

According to Eystone’ Chief Operating Officer (COO), Sadiq Kosoko, the market is enormous, and there are a lot of real estate buyers that are seeking help to buy properties, just that the market isn’t favorable yet.

“That’s why we came up with an idea about how to improve our visibility and expansion to solve the consumer’s needs through creativity and content marketing,” Kosoko said.

Eystone Development is a property development company providing affordable housing projects across strategic locations in Nigeria. With a vision to make the homeownership process seamless and flexible for every Nigerian, the company offers affordable payment options at the barest minimum.