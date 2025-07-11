EYC celebrates Aribisala with Nelson Mandela Leadership Award

The West African Youth Council has named Segun Aribisala as the ECOWAS Youth Ambassador, a statement sent to The Eagle Online has revealed.

It said this comes with the Nelson Mandela Leadership Award of Excellence and Integrity for his contributions to fintech innovation and youth development.

The Council, according to the statement, described Aribisala’s work as a blend of forward-thinking leadership and dedication to advancing opportunities for young people through the financial services and technology sectors.

It cited his “exemplary leadership, commitment to youth development, and innovation within the financial services ecosystem”.

It added that the award is part of its broader initiative to celebrate professionals across West Africa whose work is helping shape policies, processes, technology, and development outcomes with long-term impact.

According to the Council, the appointment followed a rigorous evaluation process involving nominations, peer recommendations, and detailed reviews by panels of experts and credible institutions.

It emphasised that only a select few professionals across the region meet the stringent criteria required for such a distinction, making the honour both rare and highly competitive.

Aribisala has been serving as the Head of Professional Services and Delivery at Union Systems Limited, a Nigerian-based fintech company known for its trade finance software solutions used by banks across Africa.

With more than 15 years of experience in banking and technology, his expertise covers import and export finance, trade settlements, foreign exchange, and structured trade solutions.

At Union Systems, he has led a multidisciplinary team overseeing business analysis, product management, client services and engagement, project implementation, and support services.

He has also led several successful automation projects in trade, treasury, credit, and FX operations for major financial institutions within and outside Nigeria.

“The recognition is a reflection of the work we’re doing to make financial technology more efficient, inclusive, and forward-looking,” Aribisala said, adding: “It also speaks to the potential of our region’s youth.

“I’m encouraged to keep contributing to systems that open up opportunities for others and significantly impact how we do what we do.”

Aribisala holds advanced degrees in Economics, with specialisations in Quantitative Economics, Industrial Economics, and International Trade.

Over the course of his career, he has held roles in customer service, foreign and domestic banking operations, relationship management, business analysis and product leadership – bringing both technical depth and strategic insight to his current work.

His appointment as Youth Ambassador, observers say, highlights the increasing importance of fintech leadership and innovation in defining West Africa’s economic direction and positioning the region for a more integrated future.

