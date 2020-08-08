ExxonMobil on Saturday announced the appointment of Richard Laing as Chairman and Managing Director of its three affiliates in Nigeria.

Ogechukwu Udeagha, Manager, Media and Communications, ExxonMobil confirmed this in a statement in Eket, Akwa Ibom State.

The three affiliates are Mobil Producing Nigeria Unlimited, Esso Exploration and Production Nigeria Limited and Esso Exploration and Production Nigeria (Offshore East).

Udeagha said the appointment takes effect from August 1.

He said Laing replaced Paul McGrath, who has been appointed Vice President, Global Projects for ExxonMobil in Houston, after more than three years in Nigeria.

He said: “Prior to his appointment, Laing was executive director of oil and gas production and related support groups for all of the ExxonMobil affiliates in Nigeria.

”Laing joined ExxonMobil in 1989 and has held variety of engineering, planning, safety and managerial positions in upstream and downstream operations while working in the U.K, Qatar, U.S. and Nigeria.”

Udeagha said that Laing holds a bachelor’s degree in Mining and Petroleum Engineering from University of Strathclyde, Glasgow and Master’s in Petroleum Engineering from Heriot-Watt University, Edinburgh.

Responding, Liang said: “It is a privilege to lead the ExxonMobil team in Nigeria and build on the work that Paul McGrath had done over the last three years.

“I look forward to the work that lies ahead and continuing the company’s outstanding relationships.”