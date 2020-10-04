The Commissioner, Lagos State Police Command, Hakeem Odumosu, has rolled out phone numbers of the Command’s Public Complaint Bureau in order to allow people lodge complaints against police harassment, brutality and extortion.

This was contained in a statement by the Command’s Public Relations Officer, SP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, made available on Sunday to newsmen.

According to Adejobi, the numbers to contact at the command (Public Complaint Bureau) against police unethical behaviours are: 09057597931 (WhatsApp), 09010512350 (OC PCB), 09010512348 and 09090003792, adding that Odumosu has restated his zero tolerance for unethical and inhuman conducts by police officers.

He added: “He has ordered all checkmating units in the command, including provost, X-Squad, CP Monitoring Team and Public Complaint Bureau (PCB), to wake up to their duties and responsibilities as officers.

“The commissioner said that any policeman who deviates from the normal ethics and Standard Operating Procedure of the Nigeria Police within the state will be arrested.”

Adejobi said that Odumosu urged members of the public to identify and report policemen who harass, brutalise and extort them.

“Such identification is sine-qua-non to immediate investigation and disciplinary actions against the erring personnel,” the police officer said.