Extortion: 14 LASTMA Officers to face disciplinary panel

The Lagos State Traffic Management Authority has disclosed that arrangement has been concluded for the arraignment of 14 of its personnel before a disciplinary panel over extortions and high handedness in line with the extant rules and regulations of the State.

The General Manager of the agency, Bolaji Oreagba, made the development public over the weekend.

He disclosed that the affected Officers, whose cases have been investigated, would be facing a government disciplinary committee known as the Personnel Management Board, which would adjudicate their cases in line with the Public Service Rules.

According to Oreagba in a statement: “These 14 male Officers (11 Seniors and 3 Juniors) were caught at different locations across the State extorting money (bribes) from motorists.”

He said the Agency would continue to mete stiff and severe punishment on Officers and men in its effort to weed the agency of the few bad elements tarnishing its image.

He added: “We thereby called on residents especially motoring public to support us by promptly reporting any errant Officers at the nearest LASTMA offices or use any of the Agency’s complaints hotlines (08100565860, 08129928503, 08129928515 & 08129928597) with proof of evidence.”

The General Manager advised all Officers of the Agency to always carry out their duties without fear or favour in accordance with the stipulated laws guiding the authority as any operative caught in the process of bringing the Agency or the Government into disrepute shall equally face the consequence

While commending LASTMA officials for their dedication, dutifulness, diligence and professionalism, Oreagba, however, warned the motoring public to stop inducing traffic personnel with bribes in order to avoid been prosecuted as the law frowned on both the “giver and the receiver”.

The statement also gave the motoring public the avenues through which the agency could be reached apart from the dedicated telephone lines: Instagram – ekolastma; Twitter ‘X’ – @followlastma; Facebook – ekolastma; and Youtube – LastmaTV.