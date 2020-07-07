The Head of Service of the Federation, Dr. Folasade Yemi-Esan, has informed the leadership of the National Assembly that the extension of the tenure of the Clerk of the National Assembly, Sani Omolori, was illegal.

Yemi-Esan, in a written presentation to the President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan; and Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, faulted the amendment made by the 8th National Assembly to the Conditions of Service of the National Assembly.

The Head of Service stated this in her written presentation to the leadership of the National Assembly, with reference number: HCSF/SPSO/ODD/E and NP/649807/I, dated June 30, 2020.

The document, a copy of which our correspondent sighted on Monday, was entitled: “Presentation by the Head of Service of the Federation to the Leadership of the National Assembly on the Resolution of the 8th Assembly Regarding the Extension of Retirement Age of the Staff of the National Assembly Service Commission.”

The presentation reads in part: “The 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended) classifies the clerk and other staff of the National Assembly as public servants whose conditions of service are guided are by the public service rules which derives its existence from Section 169 made pursuant to Section 160(1) of the Constitution.

“In specific terms, Section 318(1) of the Constitution states that ‘public service of the Federation means the service of any capacity in respect of the Government of the Federation and includes as (a) clerk or other staff of the National Assembly or of each house of the National Assembly.’”

Yemi-Esan said the public service rules “prescribes attainment of 60 years of age or 35 years of service for an officer to retire, whichever comes earlier.”