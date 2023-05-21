Exquisite rooftop lounge, SKY GARDEN, opens in Lagos.

It was a night like no other in the city of Lagos on May 19, 2023 as the nightlife experience of residents was elevated with the grand opening of an exquisite rooftop lounge, SKY GARDEN LAGOS, located at 1089b, Adeola Odeku Street, Victoria Island.

SKY GARDEN LAGOS offers an experience akin to a garden in the sky where guests are transported to a tropical paradise with its lush greenery, beautiful décor and unbeatable vibes.

Entrepreneurs, business executives, working-class professionals and guests stormed the grand opening to have a taste of the experience.

Nashaira Belisa, Founder of SKY GARDEN LAGOS and CEO of Crepaway Nigeria, stated at the opening that the idea behind the rooftop lounge, SKY GARDEN, is to offer an experience to consumers and guests that will stimulate their senses in a safe and cosy atmosphere while having fun.

Belisa said: “At SKY GARDEN LAGOS, we are offering you a personalised experience where you feel safe in a private area to unwind with friends or business partners in any situation.

“We are open for the middle-class, working-class professionals and entrepreneurs seeking to unwind after work or business with a few drinks or our delicious hookah flavours.”

For the future expansion of the business, Belisa said the franchise is looking forward to expanding its operations by multiplying its outlets around Nigeria and beyond as it currently employs more than 30 staff, thereby helping to reduce unemployment as well as offering training opportunities for its workforce.

It was an unforgettable and extraordinary night of friendship, laughter, music and good vibes.

It was characterised by conversations, sipping refreshing drinks, and experiencing the art of hookah of diverse flavours, making every moment a cherished memory.

The lounge is also open for football fans seeking a pleasant and comfy atmosphere to catch up on live football games like the UEFA Champions League, English Premier League and other football games or competitions.

Whether you are looking for the perfect spot for a night out with friends or a cool spot to unwind, SKY GARDEN LAGOS has got you covered.

The lounge opens at 4pm and closes shortly after midnight.