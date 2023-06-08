Exposed! Chef, Hilda Baci, says she menstruated while cooking lasted 

Famous Chef, Hilda Baci has just revealed that she was in her monthly period while her over four days cooking marathon lasted.

Baci, who cooked for over 100 hours, disclosed this in an interview with TV3.

She replied in the interview: “I was on my period the entire time and that made it extremely difficult and extra hard. What that meant was it took away from the time that I had to rest.

“I was trying to rack up because I get five minutes every time I complete 1 hour. So if I stand for one hour I have 5 minutes to rest. And I still had to do my medical checks. God bless my medical team. They were on the ground.

“Because I was on my period I had to take a shower every single break I had. If I had 30 minutes I had to take a shower during that time because I had to change.

“My dad was worried because I have horrible cramps. Like really horrible cramps. So pushing through that means I can conquer things in this life.”