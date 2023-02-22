Explosions, gunshots rock Rivers TV, radio stations

Gunmen on Tuesday night attacked a popular radio station, Wish FM 99.5 and the Atlantic Television Network in Ozuoba, in the Obio/Akpor Local Government Area of Rivers State, with explosive devices suspected to be dynamite as well as sporadic gunshots.

The incident, which occurred around 8:40pm, led to the destruction of some equipment and property in the facility which houses the two media outfit owned by a member of the House of Representatives, Chinyere Igwe.

Igwe is also an ardent supporter of the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar.

When contacted on Wednesday morning, Igwe confirmed the incident, saying, “What I am happy about is that no life was lost.”

However, the spokesperson for the state police command, Grace Iringe-Koko, said she had yet to get the report of the incident, but promised to find out from the Divisional Police Officer and give our reporter a feedback.

Iringe-Koko, a Superintendent of Police, had yet to revert to our correspondent as of the time of filing this report.

Details later…