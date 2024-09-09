Explosion: Tinubu condoles with families of victims, Niger

President Bola Tinubu on Monday condoled with the government and people of Niger over the petrol tanker explosion in the state on Sunday, which claimed the lives of 48 people and livestock.

According to the Niger Emergency Management Agency and the Federal Road Safety Corps, many people were injured in the accident, which also involved a truck loaded with cattle and passengers.

Tinubu commiserated with the families of the dead and injured victims, Bayo Onanuga, Special Adviser to the President, Information and Strategy, said in a statement.

He said the President also sympathised with the owners of shops affected by the tragedy and prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured.

“The President commended the federal and state emergency agencies for their swift response.

“He similarly commended the good-spirited Nigerians who mobilised to the incident scene to assist the victims.

“He pledged continued support for efforts aimed at providing relief to those affected,” said Onanuga.

Tinubu has directed relevant federal agencies in transportation and road infrastructure to redouble their efforts and work with state governments to enhance the safety and security of travellers and residents.

