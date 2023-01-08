Explosion rocks tank farm in Delta State

A tank farm operated by Ebeco Global Link on Saturday went up in flames at Koko town in Warri North Local Government Area of Delta.

The spokesman of the Delta State Police Command, Bright Edafe, confirmed the development to newsmen in Warri.

“The situation has been brought under control,” Edafe, a Deputy Superintendent of Police, said, adding that one person sustained injuries and there was no report of any death.

Local source said that the incident, which occurred in the morning, caused panic among residents.

The source further said the cause of the incident had not been established, adding that fire fighters brought the situation under control.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Koko town is host to many tank farms.