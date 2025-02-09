Explosion rocks Niger again as filling station, tanker, cars, food items burn

There was pandemonium as a gas explosion on Saturday night left residents of Sabon Wuse town in Tafa local government area of Niger state in confusion with several vehicles and food stuffs kept in a warehouse burnt.

An eyewitness, Ahmed Suleiman who spoke with our correspondent on phone said no fewer than five vehicles were affected.

According to him “when we heard the explosion at night, we were scared. We thought it was a bomb explosion. I started calling my friends and neighbours until we heard voices of people that it was gas explosion.

“When we rushed out, there was nothing we could do, but to stay far from the area”.

Confirming the explosion, the Director General, Niger State Emergency Management Agency, Abdullahi Baba Arah said it occurred on Saturday night.

Arah said in a statement by the Public Relations Officer of the Agency, Ibrahim Useni that the incident occurred as a result of trans-loading gas from a gas tanker to the surface tank.

Also Read:

He said “at about 11:00 pm yesterday (Saturday) 8th February 2025, one Tasiu Gas Plant, beside Kalasma Filling Station, Sabon Wuse, along Kaduna expressway exploded and burst into fire.

“Both the trailer and the gas plant were completely burnt along with a car belonging to one Abubakar Yakubu that was parked by the side”.

Arah disclosed further that one Ngeil grains processing factory behind the gas plant was also gutted by the inferno and about 550 bags of beans and six bags of soya beans were burnt in the factory.

Arah added that no life was lost, and the fire has been put under control.

Post Views: 4