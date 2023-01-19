Explosion rocks APC rally, three injured + Photo

A twin explosion has rocked the rally of the All Progressives Congress at Rumuwoji Playground in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital.

According to available information, no fewer than three persons were injured when the explosion went off on Thursday.

Two women were said to be among those injured.

The Publicity Secretary of the party in the state, Darlington Nwauju, confirmed the incident.

Nwauju described it as “unfortunate”.

As at press time, the Rivers State Police Command was yet to speak on the incident.