Explosion: Kano CP visits scene, orders investigation

The Kano State Police Command has confirmed an explosion at Yongxing Steel Company located along Ring Road in Mariri Quarters, Kano.

This was reported by the company’s Marketing Manager, Ibrahim Udazu, who said it occurred within the factory premises and caused multiple injuries.

The Commissioner of Police in the state, CP Ibrahim Bakori, led a team of first responders, including operatives from the Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) unit and the Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear (CBRN) Response Team, to the scene.

The command said in a statement: “Police secured and cordoned off the area to prevent further harm.

“The EOD unit recovered five suspected explosive devices from the scene without incident.

“Preliminary investigations revealed that the explosion occurred during the offloading of scrap materials from a truck that arrived from Damaturu in Yobe.

“Fifteen persons sustained varying degrees of injuries and were taken to Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital.

“Five of the victims later died, while others are currently receiving treatment.”

The Commissioner of Police has ordered a full investigation into the incident.

Bakori also urged the residents to remain calm and vigilant and to cooperate with the police to help determine the cause of the explosion.

The command urged members of the public to report suspicious activity or provide relevant information to the police through the following emergency numbers: 08032419754, 08123821575, and 09029292926.

