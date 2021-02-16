The Kaduna State Government on Tuesday, said that accidental detonation of an object injured seven children in Igabi Local Government Area of the state.

Samuel Aruwan, Commissioner of Internal Security and Home Affairs, confirmed the incident in a statement issued in Kaduna.

Aruwan said: “Security agencies have reported the accidental detonation of a substance at a residence in Ungwan Mangworo, Igabi Local Government Area.

“According to the report, children playing in the area picked up the material from a nearby farm and began to play with it, not knowing what it was.

“In the process, it was accidentally detonated as the children continued to fiddle with it near their home.

“Seven of the children were injured by the explosion and are now receiving treatment at the Ahmadu Bello University Teaching Hospital, Shika.”

The commissioner said Gov. Nasir el-Rufai had expressed relief that the injured children were receiving treatment.

He tasked security agencies to conduct detailed investigation into the incident and urged citizens to increase their vigilance.

Aruwan advised citizens to contact the State Security Operation Room with information about dangerous or explosive found anywhere in the state through 09034000060 and 08170189999.