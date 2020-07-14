There has been a report of an abandoned property allegedly used by oil bunkerers for storage of petroleum products going up in flame after an explosion.

The incident occurred on Tuesday.

The explosion and subsequent fire was heard and noticed at the property on Kudirat Abiola Way, Oregun, Ikeja at about 11am.

The said property is located beside Gospel Pillars International Church.

Emergency responders were on time to battle the fire.

Among those that responded were the Lagos State Fire Service and Lagos State Neighbourhood and Security Corps.

According to available information, the fire was put off at about 11:50am.