All roads lead to Sheraton Hotels and Towers, Ikeja, Lagos State when the 4th Annual Public Lecture Series of Integrity Reporters newspaper, a publication of BAT Communication, holds on March 25, 2021 from 10am.

Already, most of the invited guests and the Speakers have confirmed their enthusiasm to attend the Lecture, which has as its theme: “Security Challenge And Implication On National Development.”

The Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu; Chairman of Ovation Media Group, Basorun Dele Momodu; Chief Kenny Martins and other eminent Nigerians will grace the event.

Sanwo-Olu is the Special Guest of Honour and Bashorun Momodu the Chairman of the event.

Chief Martins is the Guest Speaker with other discussants such as the Assistant Inspector General of Police Dasuki Galadmach of the Force CID, Alagbon, Lagos; renowned Essayist, Columnist and trained Lawyer, Dr. Festus Adedayo; Tanwa Asiru, a security expert; Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu; and Otunba Olusegun Abiru among many other security experts across the country.

The Convener, who is also the Publisher of Integrity Reporters, Adewale Ogunniran, said this year’s Public Lecture is packaged with other side attractions as some eminent Nigerian will be recognised and celebrated with Awards of integrity on that day.

Ogunniran added that there will also be unveiling ceremony of the Special Edition of Integrity Reporters.

He said: “The 4th Annual Public Lecture Series of Integrity Reporters will be an eventful occasion.

“The topic of discussion is coming at a period when this great nation is confronted with myriad of security problems, and it beholds on us that we must all come together to fashion ways out of this woe.”