Experts, stakeholders fear Esan Language may go extinct 

Experts and stakeholders under the aegis of Esan World Congress (ECW) have expressed fears that the Esan dialect and culture may go extinct in the next 50 years unless deliberate efforts are afoot to nurture and promote it.

They revealed that pidgin English has virtually replaced Esan even in the five local government areas of Edo State where it is native, lamenting that this has waned the number of speakers and those who transact business in the language.

The concerns were raised at a recently held virtual summit, organised by the American chapter of the Esan World Congress (EWC), themed “Esan Heritage, Leadership, and Legacy”.

The summit brought together voices from the academia, professionals, leaders of thoughts, youth and women organizations, traditional institutions and the diaspora.

While commending the efforts of renowned author of Esan books, Mr Andrew Odiagbe for popularizing the language with his book, “Esan English Dictionary,” the Chairman of the event, Commodore Patrick Udabor (rtd) reeled out his worries.

“Our best brains are forced out of Esanland and the country for greener pastures. So are their children, who may never see the need to return or speak Esan language.,” he said.

Sharing Udabor’s not too heart warming views is Simeon Osazuwa, a professor of Francophone Literature with specialization in African Literature and Literary Criticism.

“…without sounding alarmist here, it is quite possible for Esan language, in its core, to disappear and become extinct from fifty to a hundred years from now.

“You only need to observe the rate at which most homes have taken pidgin English as their language, bringing up children in it. Indeed, many languages have thrived for varying periods and died.

“God forbid, but we are talking of Esan people because of the common cultural identity carried by the language,” quips Osazuwa who presented a paper titled, “Unifying Esan Voices”.

In the words of acclaimed Linguistics Scholar, Prof Philomena Ejele, “Linguistically, by classification, Esan is a North-Central Edoid language which is subsumed under Benue-Congo within the Niger-Congo language family (Elugbe 1986, Bendor-Samuel 1989, Williamson and Blench 2000:18).

“The different varieties are highly mutually intelligible, such that successful communication between speakers is not affected. Such differences, which are mostly lexical and sometimes tonal, are not enough to blur mutual intelligibility.”

“Thirty-five clans speaking varieties of the language make up the Esan language group spoken in the Edo Central Senatorial Zone occupying 2,987.52 square meters of the state,” she noted.

Explaining how many traditional and cultural practices including food, dances, mores, artifacts and attires like igbulu have taken flight, Prof Charles Aluede in his paper, titled, “Cultural Heritage and Leadership: The Role of Esan Leaders in a Changing World” lamented the disappearance of these practices.

“Today we are happy to showcase new palaces but we have no records of the previous ones.

“Today we are happy to showcase new church buildings, but we have no records of the cradle of Catholicism in Esanland.

“The waterfalls in Oria and other Esan kingdoms are abandoned, and there is no government or private initiative to make them places of tourist attraction.

“The arts and crafts that were usually displayed in Ivue in Uromi have eclipsed.

“Igbulu of the Esan people is today mainly woven by the Somorika people in Akoko-Edo and the sisters of the Sacred Heart Convent at Atani in Uromi.”

Aluede, an expert on Ethnomusicology and Music Therapy in the Department of Theatre and Media Arts, Ambrose Alli University, Ekpoma, contends that Esan folktales and minstrelsy, folk songs, dances and traditional cuisines are also not spared.

“In Esan, minstrelsy is Umalemon-this is the art of storytelling to the accompaniment of traditional musical instruments.

“Until recently, Esan had two major minstrels- Chief Umobuarie Igberaese of Ewu and Obetoh Atine (Amojo- Ameniyeye no min ede) of Uromi. Sadly, they have all passed without inheritors of their musical arts.”

Speaking on “The Next Generation of Esan Leaders”, Dr. Oghoadena Clementina Osezua of the Institute of Peace and Development, University of Texas at Austin, argues that mentorship will play a big role in galvanizing and nurturing the next generation for leadership. She disclosed that survey shows that 90% of Esan youth lack mentorship experiences.

Historians say the Esan people who migrated from Benin are said to have fled from the prevailing tyranny during the reign of Oba Ewuare the Great in the 15th Century precisely around 1440 and 50s.

The name Esan is an adaptation from “esanfua” or “esanfua” which explains how they jumped away to escape the wrath of the warrior king who was known to have draconian expansionist ambitions.

He ascended the throne in 1440 after overthrowing his brother Uwaifiokun in a violent coup.

Esan, which orthography was approved in the early 80s by the Federal Government, was previously offered at West African Examinations Council (WAEC) exams until it was discontinued.

Although the new National Policy on Promotion of Indigenous Languages makes it compulsory to teach Esan in the communities where the language is domiciled from primary one to JSS3, the Edo State Government is yet to implement this.

Also decrying the absence of strong leaders and rallying persons in the mold of elder statesmen like Chief Anthony Enahoro, mover of the historic motion for independence of Nigeria in 1956, former Governor of defunct Bendel State, Prof Ambrose Alli, acclaimed political strongman, Chief Tony Anenih and former Military Vice President, Admiral Augustus Aikhomu, the discussants advocated for strategic leadership to champion the interests of the Esan people.

Calling for urgent action from the Federal and Edo State Governments to tackle growing security challenges in Esanland, they argue that many of the latter day political leaders have not impacted on the development of Esan communities leading to decrepit infrastructure, near abandonment of agriculture and massive youth unemployment.

They also lauded the Esan Okpa Initiative (EOI), the socio-cultural non political movement for its vision, strides and campaigns that led to the emergence of an Esan son, Monday Okpebholo as Edo State Governor in the September 2024 governorship election.

According to Ejele whose paper is titled, “STRATEGIC LEADERSHIP FOR ESAN DEVELOPMENT: HARNESSING GLOBAL AND LOCAL RESOURCES,” “EOI was in the forefront of leading the campaign, predicated on fairness, equity and justice, given that it was the only zone that had not governed in the last seventeen years. As it was, it was the turn of Esan, having last had a State Governor seventeen years ago.”

In his opening remarks, the President, Esan World Congress USA/Canada, Dr. Eromonsele Idahosa said, the summit, now in its second edition, is “a significant step in our collective journey to rekindle the fire of purpose, unity, and progress for the Esan people, both at home and in the diaspora.

“Permit me to specially commend and appreciate the dedication and brilliance of the Summit Team, under the able leadership of our indefatigable Secretary General, Professor Ehiyamen Osezua of the University of Texas at Austin, USA. His vision, commitment, and scholarly leadership have once again brought us together,to reflect, to strategize, and to forge a better path forward for the Esan Nation.

“This year’s summit is not just a meeting of minds; it is a movement providing historical and contemporary context to Esan Heritage and Leadership, while laying the intellectual and cultural foundation for a better and thriving Esan Nation.”

The Secretary General, Professor Osezua, announced a groundbreaking initiative, the establishment of the EWC Journal of Organizational Leadership, which will serve as a repository of the knowledge, experiences, and insights shared at this summit. This journal, he said, “will be a scholarly platform to document our conversations, shape future research, and amplify Esan voices in the global leadership discourse.”

He also disclosed that a post-summit implementation committee will be inaugurated, in collaboration with strategic partners such as Esan Okpa Initiative, Association of Esan Professionals, the Onojies (traditional rulers), and other critical stakeholders in business and academia from the Esan community worldwide.

