Experts paint gloomy political future for Sudan

Experts have expressed mixed reactions on the future of politics in Sudan, especially as the country had suffered decades of political instability.

Last year, political crisis and street protests were one of the prominent factors that shaped the country’s political space. Sadly, the trend, experts, according to analysis by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) viewed is likely to continue in 2022, as the root cause, which led to the crisis remained unresolved.

A Sudanese political analyst, Abdul-Raziq Ziyada, in a recent interview said: “It is expected that the revolutionary groups will tend to form a broad-based coalition against the Octtober 25 measures.”

“It is clear that there is a tendency towards establishing a civil alliance and signing a political declaration to strengthen the position of the civilian forces,’’ Ziyada added.

Sudan has been suffering a political crisis after General Commander of the Sudanese Armed Forces, Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan, declared a state of emergency on Oct. 25, 2021, and dissolved the sovereign council and government.

Another Sudanese political analyst, Abdul-Rahim Al-Sunni, predicted that the New Year in Sudan would be similar to last year.

“I expect the resistance on the street demanding the civilian government to continue in 2022,’’ Al-Sunni stated.

Recall that the last two months of 2021 in Sudan was marked by multiple large-scale demonstrations in Khartoum, the capital and other cities in the country, with dozens of protesters dying in clashes with security forces.

Following the impasse, on November 11, 2021, Al-Burhan issued a constitutional decree forming a transitional Sovereign Council.

Also, on November 21, he and former Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok, who was later removed, signed a political declaration, which included reinstating Hamdok as prime minister, but the deal has so far failed to bring peace and stability.

Xinhua/NAN