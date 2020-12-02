Given the rapid increase of internet and mobile transactions, legal experts in Nigeria have devised a virtual training programme on E-Commerce Mediation to manage the growing number of disputes arising from this new trend.

The E-Commerce Mediation Accreditation and Certification Course, which is organised by the Alternative Dispute Resolution Academy of Commercial Intermediates, would equip trainees with adequate knowledge to deal with emerging disputes arising from internet contracts, crypto disputes and similar contracts entered into via social media platforms like Nairaland, Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and WhatsApp.

Speaking on behalf of the firm, Tomi Binuyo, Regulatory Compliance Officer, noted that the Certification will be conducted on December 16, 2020 at 10am via Zoom.

Binuyo advised interested persons to contact 07031155427, 08035594922 and [email protected] gmail.com for more registration enquiries.

She noted that the rapid increase of internet and mobile communications has led to a boom in e-commerce transactions with an even larger rise in the use of social media platforms such as Instagram, Twitter and Facebook for commercial activities.

Binuyo said this represents new challenges for the court system, which is prone to lengthy adjournments, protracted trials and costly delay.

She added: “This Certification course will provide an in-depth training in the mechanics of mediating e-commerce transactions ranging from Internet contracts, crypto and blockchain transactions, forex transactions and social media enterprises.”

The Firm’s Admin Manager, Raphael Sedemogun, said with N15,997 for early registration, and N25,000 for regular registration, participants will be certified to deploy mediation strategies to achieve win-win outcomes in resolving e-commerce disputes.

“Commercial Intermediates ADR Academy provides training, certification and practice opportunities to aspiring Neutrals, ADR Secretaries and ADR Counsel,” Sedemogun noted.