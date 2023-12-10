Experts counsel parents on psychological well-being for adolescents

The Federal Neuro Psychiatric Hospital, Yaba has urged parents to seek professional help when addressing the importance of psychological well-being as a component of mental health.

The experts said this at a discussion session, tagged: “The psychological well-being of adolescent and youth: A priority.”

The experts included: a Consultant Psychiatrist, Child and Adolescent Unit, FNPH Yaba, Dr. M. A. Bello-Mojeed, and a Clinical Psychologist/HOU psychology FNPH Benin, Dr. Joy Ariyo.

The session was anchored by Dr O.A. Owoeye, Medical Director, FNPH Yaba, Lagos State, and Dr. Oluwakemi Akintoyese, Clinical Psychologist at Federal Neuro Psychiatric Hospital.

Speaking on the dimensions of psychological well-being in adolescents, Dr Bello-Mojeed stated that adolescents or individuals generally experience happiness, when they have a sense of purpose in life because they are meant to encounter challenges and undergo personal growth in life.

She said: “Research has shown that when we have psychological well-being, it is usually associated with the parental and physical outcomes which in turn lowers the rate of mental problems usually common during adolescence.

“In the strength of the foregoing, the concept of psychological well-being has to do with environmental mastery, personal growth, purpose in life, autonomy, self-acceptance and positive relationships.

“When we talk about environmental mastery, it deals with the competence in managing a series of everyday life challenges and activities. In terms of personal growth, do they see themselves as improving over time and are they open to new experiences? Although, individuals are meant to have specific goals for their lives with a sense of direction which will help them form their belief system. This will enable them to set a specified standard for themselves rather than working on other people’s standards.”

Bello-Mojeed referred to the psychological well-being as positive emotional and personal growth that is, subjective experiences of positive emotions as well as the participation of this adolescent in activity.

However, the adolescent or youth stage, she indicated, is notable with specific growth and development, adding that it is a formative time in any individual’s life because significant changes occur during these phases.

“Though, they face several stressors including academic pressure, peer relationships, and identity among others,” she said.

Dr. Bello-Mojeed cited the need to create awareness in adolescents through the aid of education, nutritional diet, adequate sleep, self-care, healthy relationships, keeping mood journals as well and paying attention to their variations.

“Adolescents need to know and make time for significant people in their lives including their peers, siblings.k1112. They should be able to form positive relationships with their friends and if there are issues, they should be able to know how to amicably sort it 2. Also, develop a sense of belonging in school activities, sporting activities, and community programmes and make phone calls when they are not able to be with their loved ones,” she said.

Also Read:

While pointing out some of the factors affecting the psychological well-being of adolescents and youth, she pinned it on peer pressure, failure at school, parenting style and exposure to adversity which is also referred to as a major life event such as sexual assault, domestic violence, among others.

She said: “If these youths experience such then it’s possible that they will experience distress in their psychological wellbeing. The adolescent stage is a stage of exploring your identity. Sometimes in that phase you are trying to explore your plans and what you want to achieve in life can cause a form of distress. However, stigma from sexual assault and bullying which happens a lot in school reduces their interest in learning.”

She further explained that psychological distress can manifest in diverse ways, noting that the sign is moodiness which comes with no apparent reason for such a mood switch.

Another is irritability which is easily prone to anger, avoidance of social interactions, fear, palpitations and so on.

On her own, Dr. Ariyo advised parents to be open to communicating, thereby creating a friendly atmosphere among their children.

She stated that they need to show examples or models for appropriate coping skills. If parents cope with distress in a good way, children likely pick up those behaviours but when parents cope with their stress in a maladaptive way children also pick it up.

Dr. Aliyu said: “Parents, we need to give them love and attention and answer their questions. if you don’t answer their questions someone else will give them the answer that they are looking for and that answer may not be what you want them to have. take time to develop a relationship with these children so that when they are confused about one or they are experiencing stress that can cause psychological distress then they can talk to you but if we don’t create that atmosphere, you won’t get that.”