A Consultant Psychiatrist, Dr Olumide Adegbokun, has advocated improved mental healthcare to stem incidence of suicide in Nigeria.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the 2020 World Suicide Prevention Day is marked globally every Sept.10 to address and prevent mental health related issues that lead to suicide.

Adegbokun, who works at the Alimosho General Hospital, Lagos, told NAN on Thursday that suicide is one of the 10 leading causes of deaths globally.

He, however, attributed 70 per cent of suicide cases to depressive disorder.

According to him, cardiovascular diseases, renal diseases, complications, cancer and road accidents are the leading causes of deaths in the country.

“But recently, there have been increased cases of suicide, particularly in Lagos.

“There are initiatives that could be adopted to stem the negative effects of suicide, and that is why this day is set aside to sensitise people on the adverse effect of suicide on society.

“So, primary healthcare physicians should be trained to identify and diagnose and treat common mental health issues like depression, economical issues, and unemployment should also be addressed.

“Psychiatric services should be improved and decentralised so that more people can get access to mental healthcare, and there should be more public enlightenment on the issue.

“As at 2015, suicide rate was on the increase in Lagos, and before then, psychiatric services were centralised in three major centres.

“But the increased cases prompted government to decentralise services to the general hospitals.

“People with mental disorder should be given concentrated social support; iron bars should be erected in places like the Third Mainland Bridge and restrictions should be placed on the sales of deadly items,” he said.

The consultant, however, urged the three tiers of government to commit resources to train experts who would cascade their acquired knowledge to the younger colleagues.

Also, Dr Maymunah Yusuf-Kadiri, a mental health professional, described suicide as a complex phenomenon that cuts across ages.

Kadiri, who is the Medical Director, Pinnacle Medical Services in Lekki, Lagos, said that factors such as depression, anxiety, family history of suicide, and more can predispose individuals to engage in suicide.

“It is unfortunate that suicide is one of the pandemic we don’t like talking about in this part of the world.

“Everybody is expected to play his or her own part by paying attention to people around us, if they start exhibiting unusual behaviour that needs urgent attention.

“We need to normalise discussion on suicide so that people who are suffering from any form of mental illness can get help,” the expert said.

She said that there were challenges hindering suicide prevention programmes in the country.

“A Mental Health Bill was proposed in 2003, but up till now, nothing has happened.

“Lack of resources, ineffective coordination, limited access to surveillance data on suicide, lack of enforcement guidelines and many others have hindered suicide prevention programmes.

“A lot of resources and manpower should be committed to address the situation,” Yusuf-Kadiri said.

She, however, urged government to introduce mental health education in schools, so that people would be more informed about the negative effect of suicide on society.