Dr. Ibironke Animashaun, a community health practitioner, on Saturday warned women against the use of artificial eyelashes.

Animashaun said this while addressing a group of youths called the Estate Youth Parliament during a health talk in Lagos.

According to her, the health implications of fixing false eyelashes are corneal abrasions or ulcers, damage of the natural eyelashes and eye sensitivity, amongst others.

She said wearing artificial eyelashes could cause trauma because of the glue applied or other materials used.

Animashaun said the use of harmful chemicals on the eyelashes could cause them to fall out quicker than natural eyelashes.

She said: “Natural eyelashes have a natural way of preventing dirt, sweat, bacteria and other foreign materials from entering the eye by trapping and keeping out anything that comes near it.

“Artificial eyelashes would accommodate the dirt, thereby causing different forms of allergy and infection.”

Animashaun said natural eyelashes protect the eyes from debris, dust and small particles.

According to her, natural eyelashes perform the same functions as whiskers do on a cat or a mouse in the sense that they are sensitive to touch.

The expert said eyelashes take about seven to eight weeks to grow back if pulled out but warned that constant pulling leads to permanent damage.