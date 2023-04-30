Expert expresses concern on new WhatsApp feature, predicts hacking by cyber criminals

The Chief Exexcutive Officer, Jidaw Systems Ltd., Jide Awe said the new feature in WhatsApp can make users vulnerable to hacking or phishing attacks by cyber criminals.

The new WhatsApp feature enables users to operate their account on four different devices.

Awe told NAN in an interview in Lagos Saturday that having multiple devices linked to a single account gives hackers more opportunities to access personal data or take over the account.

He, however, noted that WhatsApp had implemented several security measures to protect against such threats, including end-to-end encryption and remote device management.

Speaking on its advantages, he said the new feature would increase flexibility and convenience by providing users with more ways to access their WhatsApp accounts.

“The ability to use up to four different devices simultaneously makes it easier for users to stay connected with their contacts.

“This feature will enable users to manage their devices and log out of them remotely. This can give them greater control over their accounts, “he said.

On users opinions, Awe said individual preferences would come into play, noting that it might be convenient for some to use it on different devices while others could stick to using WhatsApp on one device.

He said that Mark Zuckerberg’s aim for adding the new feature could be an attempt to make WhatsApp more user-friendly and convenient with a view to attracting more users to the platform.

Awe said it could also be an attempt to keep up with other competitors like Telegram and Signal, both of which already offered multi-device support.

He added that the impact or success of the new feature would depend on whether users embraced it or if it would have any unforseen consequences.