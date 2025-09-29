Expectations from 10th Senate as plenary resumes, by Jackson Udom

The Senator Godswill Akpabio-led 10th Senate last month ended its Second Parliamentary Session and embarked on its Annual Vacation from Plenary sittings, while committee meetings and other parliamentary engagements continued with full participation of members in preparation for the commencement of the Third Parliamentary Session on October 7, 2025. The last two years have been that of legislative and diplomatic impacts championed by the Senate leadership under Akpabio.

This has so far engendered Executive/Legislature collaborations, with far reaching outcomes that have met the yearnings of Nigerians.

As the National Assembly resumes plenary next month, Nigerians have high expectations from their lawmakers to address pressing national issues through the instrumentality of the law. It is not out of place for constituents to place demands on their elected representatives, since it is a world held belief that: “Democracy is the government of the people for the people and by the people.”

Expectedly, top on the agenda of the federal lawmakers would be the review and passage of the 2026 Appropriation Bill that would be submitted to the two houses by President Bola Tinubu before the end of the year. Part of the expectations shall be the Medium Term Expenditure Framework(MTEF).

The 2026 Appropriation Bill is expected to address the nation’s economic challenges, including inflation, unemployment, and insecurity. The Senate has continued to emphasise the importance of timely submission of the budget by the Executive to facilitate thorough scrutiny and public input.

The clamour for electoral reforms by Nigerians before the next election cycle is expected to receive expeditious consideration and attention of Senators as they resume plenary.

Both the House of Representatives and Senate have prioritised electoral reforms, aiming to strengthen democratic processes and ensure credible elections. Proposed amendments include compulsory transmission of election results to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Result Viewing Portal (IREV) and periodic reviews of electoral laws.

Expected to top the chat of legislative engagements as the lawmakers resume plenary, is the vexed issue of Local Government autonomy. The two Houses will likely consider bills aimed at ensuring the complete autonomy of local governments in Nigeria, following the landmark Supreme Court ruling on the matter.

It would be recalled that despite the landmark judgement delivered by the Apex Court, state governors are still very much involved in the running of funds accrued to local councils from the federation account, through the instrumentality of joint accounts arrangement between the two levels of government.

It is expected that the lawmakers would on resumption give legislative backing to the Supreme Court Judgement to allow for both administrative and financial autonomy of local government councils. This issue is pivotal to the Legislative Agenda, particularly Article 6.3 on Law Reform.

Also expected to attract the attention of the lawmakers is the review of the Constitution. The National Assembly will continue its review of the 1999 Constitution as amended, with a view to strengthening the country’s federal structure and promoting national development, unity and cohesion.

Before the end of the Second Parliamentary Session of the 10th Senate, zonal public hearings were embarked upon by the lawmakers. The hearings which were held across the six geo-political zones was to gather citizens’ input and a joint retreat with strategic members of the society for their input into the envisaged constitution amendment.

National security and peace are sine-qua-non to national development. As such, lawmakers will be more focused on addressing the country’s security challenges, such as terrorism, banditry, and communal clashes, with a view to using the law to promote national peace and stability. The Senate under Akpabio has always emphasised the need for effective management of national security architecture. Therefore, strengthening national security remains a top priority of the 10th Senate.

The focus is expected to be focused on addressing the root causes of insecurity, such as poverty, unemployment, and social inequality. It has in the past, approved significant funding increases for security agencies and advocated for a more integrated approach to national security and it is expected to do more before the end of the third parliamentary session.

As a two-term governor of Akwa Ibom State, Akpabio demonstrated his love for education when he declared a free and compulsory education from primary to secondary schools for residents in the state, irrespective of their state of origin.

As the President of the Senate, he has continued to emphasis the importance of boosting the standard of education in Nigeria and that was further demonstrated with passage of the National Education Loan Fund (NELFUND) Bill, which has since been assented to by President Tinubu and Nigerian students, particularly the indigent ones are the better for it. The Senate, on resumption, is expected to pass quality legislation that will enhance educational service delivery and make a positive impact on the nation’s growth and development.

Economic Growth and Job Creation is also expected to catch the attention of the lawmakers. It is expected that the 10th Senate will channel its energy towards making laws that would further attract foreign direct investment, create a conducive environment for economic growth, and empower Nigerians through policies that foster economic development and job opportunities.

On Fiscal Policy and Revenue Generation, the president of the Senate will continue to highlight the importance of expanding legislation that enhances the nation’s revenue stream. It is intended to further empower Nigerians by crafting policies that promote economic growth and provide opportunities for all citizens.

The Senate is also expected to double up its Public Engagement and Transparency policy. In the last two years, Akpabio has prioritised transparency and engagement with the Nigerian people, maintaining regular communication with the media and addressing national concerns to build public trust in the Senate’s work. There shouldn’t be any room for complacency because Nigerians desire to hear from their elected representatives regularly.

The 10th Senate and its leadership has emphasised the importance of legislative oversight in ensuring accountability and transparency in governance. It is expected that the trend continues as monitoring of government projects and policies, holding the executive accountable and ensuring efficient use of national resources are the major ingredients of representative democracy all over the world.

As the 10th Senate commences its third parliamentary year, focusing on the above expectations, Nigerians will no doubt reenergise their belief that, indeed Akpabio and his colleagues will make a positive impact on Nigerians’ lives and promote sustainable development in the country.

. Udom is Special Assistant to the President of the Senate on Media.