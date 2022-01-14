Expect more goals, cohesion from Super Eagles against Sudan — Awoniyi

Super Eagles striker Taiwo Awoniyi has assured Nigerian fans of more goals and team cohesion as they take on Sudan on Saturday at the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon.

Awoniyi told the News Agency of Nigeria on Thursday in Garoua after the team’s training that the team was raring to go.

NAN reports that all 27 players in camp took part in the session on the training pitch of the Stade Roumdé Adjia in Garoua.

The Union Berlin forward, who alongside Kelechi Iheanacho led Nigeria’s attack against Egypt on Tuesday, said the team’s concentration was fully on Sudan for now.

He said: “Tuesday’s game against Egypt is gone.

“As players we know we are here for serious business, so we fight together and win together as a team.

“Preparations for the Sudan game is going on fine and we expect nothing but victory.

“Hopefully, with our hard work, we can make it count and get all the three points against Sudan on Saturday.”

The Germany-based played, who has represented Nigeria at the under-17, under-20 and under-23 levels, said the Augustine Eguavoen-led coaching crew had focused on training them more on better finishing.

He said: “This is being done for us to avoid missed chances.”

Awoniyi, who is having a great season with Union Berlin in the Bundesliga with nine goals in 17 appearances, assured of an improved performance against Sudan.

NAN reports that the Super Eagles defeated the highly-rated Egyptians 1-0 in their opening match on Tuesday.

The Super Eagles currently top Group D with three points, followed by Sudan and Guinea-Bissau with a point each and Egypt with no point, after the opening games in the group.