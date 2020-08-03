The former representative of Kaduna Central Senatorial District, Senator Shehu Sani, has said the expected exit of Shoprite from Nigeria will be good for Nigerian-owned businesses.

Sani said this following the revelation by Shoprite that it was considering exiting the Nigerian market.

The former lawmaker on his Twitter handle believes the exit will be to the benefit of Nigerian supermarket owners.

Sani tweeted: If Shoprite wants to stay, they can stay; if they want to go, they can go; it will help local supermarkets to grow.

If Shoprite, operating under the name: Retail Supermarkets Nigeria Limited, carries out the plan, it will be doing so after 15 years of operation in Nigeria and with presence in seven states and the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

Its parent South African Company, Shoprite Holdings Limited, announced the plans in its “Operational and Voluntary Trading Update (52 Weeks Ended 28 June 2020),” on Monday.