Exhibitors laud FNITCC Atlanta as game-changer for non-oil exports growth

Exhibitors at the recently concluded Fidelity Nigeria International Trade & Creative Connect (FNITCC) in Atlanta, Georgia have lauded the event as a transformative platform for showcasing Nigerian non-oil exports and businesses on the global stage.

Hosted by Fidelity Bank Plc in collaboration with AFRICON from September 18 to 20, 2025, FNITCC brought together innovative, export-ready Nigerian enterprises across diverse sectors—including fashion, arts, manufacturing, and technology—creating a vibrant space for commerce, connection, and cultural celebration.

Praised for its energy and flawless execution, FNITCC Atlanta 2025 marked a significant leap forward from previous editions. With increased attendance, enhanced booth setups, and deeper engagement, participants described the experience as “a clear step up” and “more impactful than ever.”

“It was an honor to exhibit among such a vibrant community of creatives, entrepreneurs, and cultural ambassadors. We left FNITCC 2025 with new customers, meaningful connections, and a renewed sense of purpose. Well done to Fidelity Bank for championing Nigerian businesses and bridging global markets,” shared the By Nuga Designs team.

Exhibitors also highlighted the power of community and resilience, recounting moments of spontaneous international deals and heartfelt support.

“Last year, I was devastated when our goods didn’t arrive on time,” one exhibitor recalled. “But this year, even in my absence, my fellow AWE sisters stepped in. A surprise visit from a buyer led to an impromptu video-call deal that changed everything. FNITCC reminded me that connections often matter more than sales.”

Gratitude flowed freely for the Fidelity Bank team and the behind-the-scenes contributors who ensured the event’s success.

“On behalf of FSGF AFRICA LTD, I extend our deepest gratitude to Fidelity Bank for hosting such a wonderful event,” said another exhibitor. “To the Fidelity team—your warmth, professionalism, and commitment made this experience truly remarkable.”

FNITCC 2025 also celebrated Nigerian excellence and the rising influence of women-led businesses.

“Wow! Sisters online, making the impossible possible! This is the Africa we want. Nigerians are believing in Made-in-Nigeria products—and that belief is powerful,” shared one emotionally moved participant.

“Fidelity is carving out a big slice in Nigeria’s story of entrepreneurs and entrepreneurship—and doing it with focus,” added another.

Reflecting on the vision behind FNITCC, Dr. Nneka Onyeali-Ikpe, Managing Director and CEO of Fidelity Bank Plc, reaffirmed the bank’s commitment to expanding Nigeria-U.S. trade beyond oil. She noted that while Nigeria’s non-oil exports currently stand at under $5 billion annually, the potential is immense. “At Fidelity Bank, we believe access to global markets is a pathway to shared prosperity. That belief inspired the creation of FNITCC,” she said.

FNITCC 2025 demonstrated that when Nigerian innovation meets global opportunity, extraordinary outcomes follow. As Fidelity Bank continues to invest in platforms that amplify local talent and drive cross-border growth, the future of Nigerian enterprise shines brighter than ever.

Ranked among the best banks in Nigeria, Fidelity Bank Plc is a full-fledged Commercial Deposit Money Bank serving over 9.1 million customers through digital banking channels, its 255 business offices in Nigeria and United Kingdom subsidiary, FidBank UK Limited.

The Bank is the recipient of multiple local and international Awards, including the 2024 Excellence in Digital Transformation & MSME Banking Award by BusinessDay Banks and Financial Institutions (BAFI) Awards; the 2024 Most Innovative Mobile Banking Application award for its Fidelity Mobile App by Global Business Outlook, and the 2024 Most Innovative Investment Banking Service Provider award by Global Brands Magazine. Additionally, the Bank was recognized as the Best Bank for SMEs in Nigeria by the Euromoney Awards for Excellence and as the Export Financing Bank of the Year by the BusinessDay Banks and Financial Institutions (BAFI) Awards.

