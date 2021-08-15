Exhibition of Igbo masquerades begins in Enugu Centre for Memories

The Centre for Memories, an Enugu-based cultural centre, on Saturday began a one month contemporary art exhibition of Igbo masquerades, the News Agency of Nigeria is reporting.

The Executive Director of the centre, Iheanyi Igboko, said the exhibition was part of its efforts to document the history and culture of the Igbo nation.

Igboko said the move became necessary following the penchant by the contemporary society to demonise the masquerade culture, especially in Nigerian movies.

The Executive Director said that masquerades were important aspect of the Igbo culture with spiritual importance.

“It is our responsibility to tell our stories the way they should be because masquerades play cultural, social and spiritual roles in Igboland,” Igboko said.

Also, the exhibitor, Chuma Anagbado, said the exhibition, which would last for one month, was meant to promote the spirituality of the Igbo race.

Anagbado, who is a visual artist and designer, said the masquerade culture was something the Igbo people had to be proud of.

The exhibitor, who holds a Masters Degree in Design from the University for Creative Arts, Rochester, United Kingdom, said the focus on the masquerades was because of their spiritual significance in Igboland.

He said: “The aim of the exhibition is to show that our culture is not evil and we should be proud of what we have.

“Masquerades sit as a portal between the living and the dead.

“In Igbo nation, we do not believe in the dead going away because we believe that people live forever.

“So, this is me bringing our ancestors to join us in our festivities and in the day-to-day running of our communities.

“It is part of our sociocultural construct.”

In a goodwill message, the Enugu State Commissioner for Information, Chidi Aroh, commended the promoters of the exhibition.

Aroh, who was represented by the Head of Publication of the ministry, Ossy Ogboso, said such programme needed to be sustained for the sake of posterity.

NAN reports that the first exhibition featured masquerades, costumes and musical instruments indigenous to the Adazi-Nnukwu Town of Anaocha Local Government Area of Anambra.

Among the masquerades on parade were the largest masquerade in Igboland called Ijele, Ogbunaikenga, the acrobatic masquerade that carries the strength of the community.

Others are Nne Mmanwu (the masquerade matriarch), the tilted and very rich masquerade that performs solo called Ogalanya Aboma and the tallest masquerade on stilts known as Izaga.

The exhibition, which will last until September 14, is themed: “Mmuo (spirit): Igbo Masquerading, Spirituality, Performance andVisual Resonance.”

The Center for Memories is a repository of Igbo culture, traditions and memories informing and empowering leaders to serve with excellence and integrity.