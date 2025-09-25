Exercise HASKE BIYU 2025: Select participants witness a day in a soldier’s life + Photos

As part of the efforts to acquaint members of the press and select participants of Exercise HASKE BIYU 2025, the Armed Forces Command and Staff College (AFCSC) Nigeria on September 23, 2025 concluded a regimental package, titled: “A Day in the Life of a Soldier.”

The Public Relations Officer of the College, Lieutenant Colonel Olumide Victor Olukoya, made this known in a statement issued on Wednesday.

Olukoya said the programme was a unique initiative that allowed members of the press and other participating agencies a first hand knowledge and experience of the daily routines in the typical life of a soldier in the unit.

The event is part of Exercise HASKE BIYU 2025, a national problem-solving platform focused on tackling national security issues using a whole-of-society approach.

Major highlights of the event include dressing up in military kits, physical training exercises, routines in the unit, having a feel of military customs, traditions, administration and justice system, as well as military training for operations and mental conditioning, among others.

The package was aimed at fostering better understanding and cooperation between the military and civilian stakeholders for a better working relationship that will ultimately aid speedy solving of national security problems.

Participants were engaged in the daily routines of a soldier, which included morning physical training, Muster Parade, Mountain Climbing Drills, AK 47 Rifle Safety Drill, Live Firing, Tour of Training Areas, Guard Mounting, and Crowd Dispersal Drills.

Exercise HASKE BIYU 2025 served as a platform for cross fertilisation of ideas, collaboration, and development of strategic frameworks aimed at enhancing Nigeria’s internal security and counter-insurgency capabilities.

The exercise brought together senior officers from various security agencies, the press, civil society organisations and stakeholders from various Ministries, Departments, and Agencies to enhance their collective knowledge and understanding of military operations other than war.